From cloud to cryptocurrency to the metaverse, tech that dominated 2021

As 2021 draws to a close, we look at some of the tech trends that got bigger, and those that will continue to dominate in the coming year. From cloud to cryptocurrency to metaverse, here is a look at what kept the tech world buzzing: The cloud: Bigger and better In 2021 cloud was not only a buzzword — it also saw a huge adoption rate, thanks to the pandemic and companies realising that they needed to have a digital footprint.

Take the performance of the hyperscalers—Google, Microsoft and Amazon — in the third quarter of 2021. They managed to attract well over ...