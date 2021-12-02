From Music to TV+, Arcade, and iCloud, the expanding universe of Apple apps

-
ALSO READ
Pocket-friendly apps to tap the creative artist you never knew you were
What are in-app purchases? Are free apps really free
China's app ban proves to be a jackpot for Indian mobile apps
Pandemic has broken film music's hold over biz: Universal's Devraj Sanyal
India's e-commerce industry set to grow 84% by 2024, says report
-
In 2015, services contributed a shade over 10 per cent to Apple’s total global revenue. Today it accounts for a fifth of the company’s total revenue. While cloud services are a significant component of this growth, Apple has also delivered a better user experience by expanding its foray into music and TV.
Apple has been able to capitalise on its loyal customer base to expand its service potential and is now finding users outside its ecosystem too.
This is also the reason that most Apple events are now as much about services as products. Earlier this year, the company launched additional features to its existing apps like Music and Apple TV.
Two years ago, the company had launched a single subscription option for families, bundling all subscriptions and making it easier and cheaper to access Music, Cloud, Arcade and Apple TV+ subscriptions.
Apple Music has been given more features like lossless audio to compete with the likes of Spotify, and Apple is adding more artists to its service. Similarly, it is investing more in TV shows to grab awards, leading to more users buying into Apple plans.
Although Apple Music is available on android devices, Apple TV+ is yet to make space on android smartphones; it has been available on Android TVs.
Arcade hasn’t taken off as well, given that iPhones are not considered serious gaming devices. But the company exclusively has a few titles under its banner. Mario was one such venture but could not generate the necessary buzz.
However, the company has also pivoted to new models.
Given the increase in online hangouts, Facetime has been expanded beyond Apple users. Like Zoom, Apple users can send links to their friends on Android devices to interact on Facetime. The company has also emulated models of music sharing and movie nights-- friends or family can share and watch movies from the comfort of their own homes.
But the company's aim remains to get you to buy devices. For that, Apple is integrating devices and services. If you are an Apple user, collaboration and sharing become easier with other Apple users.
By letting other users a glimpse of the Apple universe, it gives a preview of how much more value Android users can exact from Apple. Blackberry used this strategy brilliantly in its early days. Apple is just going one step further.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU