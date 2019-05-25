From portable speaker to headphones, here are some budget Bluetooth devices

With a rising number of Bluetooth devices in the market, it gets difficult to decide which product fits the bill as confusion overtakes excitement.

I tried a headphone, a speaker system and a portable speaker. Here are some takeaways:

1) Bluetooth speaker system:

Zeb-Pristine 2

Bluetooth 2.1 speaker system has everything that you can expect from a budget sound system. Some may argue that for the price of Rs Rs 3,779, they can purchase a 5.1 speaker system with better power and sound quality and I wouldn't totally disagree with them.

However, I would any day go for a compact music system than a set of bulky speakers and subwoofers with the clutter of wire all around.

The first thing you will notice in is its minimal design with good build quality. The subwoofer is compact with a clean front panel that has dual texture and LED display. The score well on design and have fabric finish.

One attractive feature is the RGB light -- the LED light on front dispaly that emits various colour patterns.

The right side of the sub-woofer has slots for SD cards, USB drives. The panel at the front has buttons for almost all functions that you can do from the remote.

I liked the build quality, it's not at all cheap plastic and looks sturdy and long-lasting.

When it comes to sound, the total output power is 45 watts, which may not seem like much, but I liked the performance for the time I used it. It's loud enough to cover a good area, the bass is strong and you can adjust the sound settings according to taste.

The Bluetooth connectivity is fine and the set-up doesn't take much time. The back panel has antenna and slots to connect the speakers.

Zeb-Pristine 2 is a good deal if you're looking for a sound system that does not take up much space, has less wires and offers a good sound output. I was happy with the overall sound output and they are not heavy on the pocket too.

2) Starboy Wireless headphones

Starboy headphones

Starboy Wireless headphones can certainly be a good option if you're looking for a Bluetooth device that is comfortable, delivers good performance, and not heavy on the pocket. With minimal look and soft cushions on the ear cups, the lightweight headphones go well with style and comfort.

When it comes to sound quality, it's a good deal for Rs 1,500 as I felt it is better than most of the budget headphones available in terms of clarity. I found the bass a bit strong at high volume but the overall sound is decent enough to justify price. The battery will not disappoint too as a full charge is enough for 5-6 hours on an average. The 180-degree folding system for ear cups makes them compact and easy to carry.

The overall feel of the product is good but I felt the buttons are small and a bit tight to press and the body doesn't look much sturdy.



3) SP-45 wireless speaker

SP-45 wireless speaker

SP-45 wireless speaker is made for people on the go. With attractive design and look, the speakers packs a good enough sound quality with strong bass.

For Rs 2,699, the lightweight speakers may not boast features available in other devices but still can impress music listeners, especially youngsters who are likely to find it appealing as it can be carries easily. For connectivity, the option of Radio, USB, Aux and Bluetooth are available and it supports Radio, too.

You can also answer calls after the phone is connected to the speaker. The speaker also has phone holder on the front surface, so you can easily keep the phone on it and leave it there.

The Li-ion battery is enough for 5-6 hours of playing time and the 5W sound output is loud enough for a small room or open space.

The cylindrical shape and the use of LEDs on both ends of the speaker enhances its appeal. The front panel buttons are difficult to press and the build quality is average despite the looks. For people looking for a loud speaker with Bluetooth connectivity in budget, this can be one of the options but don't expect much.