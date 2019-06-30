From Rajnikanth jokes to gajar ka halwa, Amazon's Alexa finds a desi voice

It was in October 2017 that global e-commerce and technology giant Amazon launched voice assistant Alexa in India. In a rather brief span, the product has embraced the Indian way of life with all its peculiarities and diversity, sometimes even surprising the user with its “Indianness”.

From cracking them up with superstar Rajnikanth jokes to providing instant solution to their craving with a recipe for gajar ka halwa or simply keeping one engaged with a game of tambola, Alexa can do it all. It even goes beyond the earthly by invoking a deity with its recital of Hanuman ...