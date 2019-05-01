From travel to e-commerce, India's digital payment journey is on fast-track

As it was widely anticipated, FY19 was the year of digital payments in India with cash transactions giving way to non-cash transaction. According to a report by payments solution company Razorpay, digital payments got a major boost post demonetisation while the launch of united payments interface (UPI) further added to it.

While digital transactions saw a growth of 70 per cent in 2019, at this rate digital transactions are expected to overtake cash transactions by 2023. The report also said that almost 50 per cent of internet users will begin to use digital payments by 2022 while ...