Fujifilm Instax Share SP-3 SQ review: Pocket-sized portable instant printer

Instax Share SP-3 SQ is a portable instant printer that works quite similar to instant like the Instax Mini 11 (review) and Instax Square SQ1 (review). The only difference here is the lack of optics. Therefore, it is not a standalone product but a supplementary device to go with a smartphone to take the images printout on-the-go. Priced at Rs 12,999, this compact mobile printer seems to be a better proposition than the instant simply because it works along similar lines sans the latter’s limitations. While it sure seems interesting, how does the Instax Share SP-3 SQ fare in practical use? Let's find out:

Instax Share SP-3 SQ: Looks and design





The Instax Share SP-3 SQ is slightly larger than the predecessor yet not big enough to pose any challenge to carry in a pocket, sling bag or backpack. The instant printer has LEDs on the front to indicate the remaining prints. On the right side, there is a button to reprint the last image. Though a thoughtful addition, the button placement makes it prone to accidental touches. Therefore, there are chances that you may press this button by mistake and end up wasting an otherwise expensive film sheet. Coming back to the design part, the instant printer’s power button is on the left side, and the rear is occupied by the film tray slot. Interestingly, there is a yellow marking for properly placing the film sheets in the tray. It might seem irrelevant in theory but saves time, effort and wasted films.





The portable printer comes in black and white colours. The black one (review unit) has a matte finish with bronze accent on the contours that looks premium and enhances the overall appeal. Being a portable instant printer, the Instax Share SP-3 SQ has a built-in rechargeable battery. says the battery lasts for 160 prints on a single charge. Though the company’s claim could not be verified due to lack of printing sheets in quantity, it would not be wrong to say that the printer could print above 100 sheets on a single charge. That said, you can easily go with it for a week on a single charge if you take about 5-10 prints every day. As for the charging, there is a microUSB port on the bottom side. A USB-C port would have been a better fit here to cut the wires clutter – you need to carry a microUSB cable specifically to charge the instant printer.

Fujifilm Instax Share SP-3 SQ: Performance





The Instax Share SP-3 SQ works in tandem with its supplementary smartphone app named the Instax Share, available on Android and iOS devices. Interestingly, the printer creates a Wi-Fi hotspot to connect with the smartphone, and not Bluetooth. Once connected, you can open the Instax Share app, select pictures, and queue them for print. Besides the pictures stored in the smartphone, the app lets you print directly from Facebook and Instagram too.

As for the value-added features, the app has some colour filters built-in for easy image editing before printing. Besides, there are few editing tools too. The app also lets you make collages to print. This means you can squeeze in more pictures in one film rather than individually printing them all.





As for the prints, they come out quite clear and hold enough depth and colours -- the images are printed in 800 x 800 dots resolution. The printer takes around 13 seconds to print a single sheet. However, it is recommended not to touch the print area for about a minute after printing for it to develop properly. The film sheet measures 3.4 x 2.8 inch but the print area is lesser.

A pack of 20 films costs Rs 1,700, which means they are not cheap.

Fujifilm Instax Share SP-3 SQ Review: Verdict

At Rs 12,999, Instax Share SP-3 SQ costs more than most instant Besides, the set of printing sheets costs extra. That said, the Fujifilm Instax Share SP-3 SQ might seem expensive to some but not to those who prefer paperback memories over digital.