Galaxy Watch review: A fitness tracker, but not the best-looking smartwatch

The Samsung Galaxy Watch is like having a hyperactive sibling who demands your constant attention. And once you have developed a bond, it will nudge you to stay invested. The watch is comfortable to strap on.

But unlike most others, it won’t let you forget it. It tells you the date and time with a flick of the wrist and tracks your activity, heart rate and stress levels when you are not looking. So when it finds you sitting at your desk for over an hour, it will prompt you to do a set of torso twists. Design The round dial, with its rotating bezels, sits pretty on ...