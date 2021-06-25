Garmin launches Forerunner 55 with 14-day battery life for Rs 20,990

-
Garmin on Friday launched its latest smartwatch called the Forerunner 55 in India, with in-built GPS, 14-day battery life, among other features.
The Forerunner 55 packs a 1.04-inch colour display with 208 x 208 pixels resolution. It comes with a range of features such as heart rate monitoring, body battery energy monitoring, menstrual cycle, and pregnancy tracking, etc. The smartwatch also offers detailed running data, daily suggested workouts, additional built-in sports apps, etc.
The smartwatch also features comprehensive running modes, tailored daily training tips, and enhanced health monitoring.
It is equipped with PacePro which provides guidance to help runners tailor their efforts to a selected course or distance and cadence alerts which let runners know when they’ve gone outside their target cadence range.
The Forerunner 55 features built-in activity profiles, including track or virtual running, pool swimming, Pilates, HIIT, etc. The smartwatch can measure stress and track energy levels using the Body Battery energy monitor for insights on intensity minutes.
Additionally, women can track their menstrual cycle or pregnancy and log symptoms, receive exercise and nutrition education, and more through the Garmin Connect app.
The Forerunner 55 also supports text messages, social media updates, emails, and more. The smartwatch also features custom watch faces, data fields, and apps from the Connect IQ Store.
It also has built-in assistance and incident detection that lets users manually or automatically send a message with their real-time location to emergency contacts.
Battery Life
Price and availability:
The Garmin Forerunner 55 is priced at Rs 20,990 and is available in three colour options -- Black, Aqua, and Monterra Grey. The smartwatch will be available on leading e-commerce platforms and Garmin Brand Stores.
