Garmin launches MARQ luxury smartwatches in India: Price, specifications

US-based wearable major Thursday launched six new smartwatches under its premium luxury watch collection The MARQ, starting at Rs 141,990. The new collection features variants such as MARQ Driver, MARQ Athlete, MARQ Aviator, MARQ Captain and MARQ Expedition.

The smartwatches feature sunlight-readable display with GPS capabilities, built-in music storage, smart notifications, daily activity tracking, heart rate and Pulse Ox2 sensor.

The battery life of the MARQ series ranges from up to 12 days in smartwatch mode, 28 hours in GPS Mode and up to 48 hours in UltraTracTM mode.

Here are the features:

MARQ Driver

The watch comes with over 250 preloaded global racetracks. The MARQ Driver is built for the racing enthusiast and comes equipped with auto lap splits, live delta time and a track timer. The Track Timer lets the user time cars at the race track and calculate average speed. MARQ Driver also features a hybrid bracelet - a titanium shell on the outside with a soft inner material. Treated with a highly durable carbon gray DLC (Diamond like Carbon) coating, it makes the watch virtually resistant to scratches.

MARQ Athlete

The MARQ Athlete is an ultralight titanium watch with silicone strap, and geared towards serious athletes. The watch includes advanced running dynamics including V02 max and recovery time scale - right on the bezel. Additionally, watch tracks workout stats, measure progress and fine-tune form, and Pulse Ox for oxygen levels in the body.

MARQ Aviator

The watch is created for aviation enthusiasts, the MARQ Aviator features a swept-wing design, and includes aviation maps and advanced safety features such as the NEXRAD Weather Radar, airport information and cockpit integration. A mirror-polished 24-hour GMT bezel give pilots quick access to two other time zones in addition to the current time, as well as the airport code on the watch face.

MARQ Captain

MARQ Captain is a regatta timer enhanced with GPS technology, advanced nautical and smart features including a regatta timer bezel, coastal charts, tack assist and a port conditions watch face to help mariners. The watch face display the current wind speed, temperature and tide information, allowing the mariner to decide if conditions are right for a day on the water.

MARQ Expedition

The watch is geared towards outdoor enthusiasts with TOPO mapping, built-in altimeter, barometer and compass, plus ClimbPro, which provides real-time information on current and upcoming climbs such as gradient, distance and elevation gain.

MARQ Expedition is compatible with the inReach Mini satellite communicator. Besides, the wireless unit-to-unit connectivity allows the user to remotely control the in Reach Mini device to send and receive messages using the MARQ Expedition. The watch has Italian Vachetta leather straps with waxed stitching for protection from moisture and fraying.

Price and Availability

The MARQ Athlete will be available at Rs 141,990, the MARQ Driver at Rs 236,990 , the MARQ Aviator at Rs 184,990, the MARQ Captain at Rs 174,990 and the MARQ Expedition at Rs 165,990. All the watches will be available online through www.thegarminstore.in