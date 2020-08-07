Garmin launches Tactical Edition of Instinct smartwatch for Rs 31,990

has announced the Tactical Edition of its Instinct GPS in India. Priced at Rs 31,990, the supports features like Jumpmaster, Dual Position Format, Night Vision and Stealth Mode along with other preloaded tactical activities.

Instinct Tactical Edition is available in four colour options: Tactical - Black, Tactical- Coyote Tan, Tactical Camo-Graphite and Tactical Camo-Coyote Tan.

The comes with built-in navigation sensors like GPS, GLONASS and Galileo.



It monitors heart rate, activity, and stress, providing preloaded activity profiles for training and allows users to stay connected with smart notifications. Exploring the outdoors, users can activate the TracBack feature to navigate the same route back to the starting point or even plan trips in advance with the Explore website.

The smartwatch has a battery life of 14 days in smartwatch mode, up to 16 hours in GPS mode, up to 40 hours in UltraTrac battery saver mode.