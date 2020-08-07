JUST IN
Business Standard

Garmin launches Tactical Edition of Instinct smartwatch for Rs 31,990

Priced at Rs 31,990, the smartwatch supports features like Jumpmaster, Dual Position Format, Night Vision and Stealth Mode

BS Web Team 

The smartwatch has a battery life of 14 days in smartwatch mode, up to 16 hours in GPS mode, up to 40 hours in UltraTrac battery saver mode
Garmin has announced the Tactical Edition of its Instinct GPS smartwatch in India. Priced at Rs 31,990, the smartwatch supports features like Jumpmaster, Dual Position Format, Night Vision and Stealth Mode along with other preloaded tactical activities.

Garmin Instinct Tactical Edition is available in four colour options: Tactical - Black, Tactical- Coyote Tan, Tactical Camo-Graphite and Tactical Camo-Coyote Tan.

The smartwatch comes with built-in navigation sensors like GPS, GLONASS and Galileo.

It monitors heart rate, activity, and stress, providing preloaded activity profiles for training and allows users to stay connected with smart notifications. Exploring the outdoors, users can activate the TracBack feature to navigate the same route back to the starting point or even plan trips in advance with the Garmin Explore website.

The smartwatch has a battery life of 14 days in smartwatch mode, up to 16 hours in GPS mode, up to 40 hours in UltraTrac battery saver mode.
First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 19:41 IST

