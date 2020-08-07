Garmin launches Tactical Edition of Instinct smartwatch for Rs 31,990

-
ALSO READ
Garmin Forerunner 45 review: Fitness watch that motivates the runner in you
From GPS to LiDAR, the technologies that power Autonomous Vehicles
This artiste's firm has given every 3 sq m on Earth a unique 3-word address
Garmin launches indoor cycling trainers Flux 2 Smart, Flux S Smart in India
Unanswered questions
-
Garmin has announced the Tactical Edition of its Instinct GPS smartwatch in India. Priced at Rs 31,990, the smartwatch supports features like Jumpmaster, Dual Position Format, Night Vision and Stealth Mode along with other preloaded tactical activities.
Garmin Instinct Tactical Edition is available in four colour options: Tactical - Black, Tactical- Coyote Tan, Tactical Camo-Graphite and Tactical Camo-Coyote Tan.
The smartwatch comes with built-in navigation sensors like GPS, GLONASS and Galileo.
It monitors heart rate, activity, and stress, providing preloaded activity profiles for training and allows users to stay connected with smart notifications. Exploring the outdoors, users can activate the TracBack feature to navigate the same route back to the starting point or even plan trips in advance with the Garmin Explore website.
The smartwatch has a battery life of 14 days in smartwatch mode, up to 16 hours in GPS mode, up to 40 hours in UltraTrac battery saver mode.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU