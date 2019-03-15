Gmail offers test feature to send, receive money to some Indian users

-
ALSO READ
Google Pay sharing payments data with group firms, third parties: Paytm
One inbox, several staff: A startup's solution to managing multiple e-mails
Google Plus lost out because it could not engage consumers
Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL launch on Oct 9: Know expected specs, features
How Google quietly became India's third-biggest e-commerce player
-
Google has enabled some Indian users to send and receive money through gmail. The integration of Google Pay with Gmail has been reported in other countries, but this is the first time Indian users have been offered the service. According to media reports, the tech giant is keen on a deep integration of the two platforms. A small dollar icon will show up in the 'compose mail' toolbar of your gmail account if you have been allowed to use the feature. The Google Pay dialog box opens up once you click on the dollar icon.
Here are two screenshots to offer you a sneak peek:
A small dollar icon will show up in the e-mail toolbar if you have been allowed to use the feature.
The GPay dialog box opens up once you click on the dollar icon.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU