Google I/O 2019: From Pixel 3a to Stadia; what to expect, watch livestream

is hosting its annual developer conference – I/O -- on Tuesday, starting at 10:30 PM (IST). At the conference, the search engine and software giant is expected to announce new hardware, software, and updates for its existing suite of apps and services. Here is what to expect at I/O 2019:

Affordable Pixel smartphones

One of the key announcement at the conference would be about the affordable Pixel-series smartphones. Recent leaks suggest the phones would be named and XL. Both phones are expected to be similar to the company’s premium Pixel 3-series. However, they will trade off some of the features of the premium series to bring down the cost. These features might include a lower resolution screen, IP rating for water and dust resistance, lower capacity battery, midrange system-on-chip, etc.

Android Q

Based on the conference schedule, Google would introduce its next iteration of Android operating systems at the conference. Named the Google Q, the operating system is already out for developers to test. At the event, Google is expected to announce the release date, while also making the public betas available for curious souls to try and test before the official release.

Google Stadia

Announced earlier at the Game Developers Conference (GDC), the is a cloud-based game streaming platform that works across internet-enabled devices such as desktops, laptops, tablets and smartphones. The service does not require any installation and works through Google is expected to share more information about the gaming service such as subscription plans, release date, platform support, etc.

Other expected announcements

Apart from the above announcements, Google is also expected to dwell on updates to its suite of apps and services for consumers and businesses. The company is expected to launch a smart display product similar to Facebook’s recently launched Portal. Other announcements might include developments around Chrome, ARCore, progressive web applications, Android for cars, material design, etc.

Watch livestream here