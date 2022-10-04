Google launches circular economy accelerator for Asia-Pacific start-ups

has launched its first “ for Start-ups Accelerator: Circular Economy” programme for start-ups and non-profit organisations (NGOs) in the (APAC) region. The first cohort will consist of 10 to 15 start-ups.

The 10-week virtual program for Seed to Series A start-ups and NGOs offers equity-free support and includes mentoring and technical assistance from engineers and external experts through a mix of one-to-one and one-to-many learning sessions, the company said.

Participants will also be assigned a dedicated 'Success Manager' for even more support that is specific to their organisation, the software giant added. However, the company is not offering any capital through the program.

“ is a good starting point to innovate and create circular economy solutions. It is the world’s most vulnerable region to climate change’s impact. 90 per cent of all river-borne plastic in the ocean comes from just ten rivers, eight of which are in . And by 2040, Asia is expected to drive 40 per cent of the world’s consumption,” said Thye Yeow Bok, Head of Start-up Ecosystem, SEA, SAF, and Greater China at Google.

“Against this backdrop, there is a flourishing start-up and innovation ecosystem in Asia-Pacific, representing the opportunity to create original and helpful products in the circular economy space,” he added.

The company will provide support on technical subjects like artificial intelligence and machine learning, geospatial, and Google Cloud, and will also focus on product design, customer acquisition, leadership development, expert-led circular economy deep dives, workshops, cutting-edge research, and leadership development, Thye Yeow Bok revealed.

The tech giant will select organisations that use to solve circularity challenges including reuse, refill, recycling, composting, fashion, food, safe and circular materials, and the built environment, Google said.

Applications for the program are open from October 4 to November 14 this year and the program will commence in February 2023.