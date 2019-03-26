Google's Stadia can bring some respite to price-conscious Indian gamers

The gaming industry is set for a huge disruption, and Google has taken the lead in this. The technology giant last week announced its plan to launch later this year a cloud-based video games platform called ‘Stadia’.

The most far-reaching among the disruptions Stadia promises to bring is allowing internet streaming of top video game titles through the cloud, a move that will render gaming consoles like XBox and PlayStation obsolete. In the mesmerising march of technology, often, a new one emerges to eliminate an older one — and that is the fodder for tech innovators ...