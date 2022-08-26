Google Search, Maps to label if medical centers provide abortions in US

In light of the US Supreme Court's decision to strip federal abortion rights, tech giant is rolling out a change and it will now add labels to Search and Map listings for healthcare facilities that provide abortions.

According to TechCrunch, said that if it has received confirmation that a healthcare facility provides abortions, the label for the center will say "Provides abortions".

In cases where does not have that confirmation, the label for relevant searches will say "Might not provide abortions".

The announcement came as US lawmakers have urged the tech giant to fix abortion searches that navigate people to fake clinics and crisis pregnancy centers that steer people away from abortions.

The company said the change is rolling out as part of a series of improvements to how Google displays and labels search results for certain places in Search and Maps.

A spokesperson for the company told the website that the improvements will give users additional context about the search results they're seeing.

