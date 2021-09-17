GoPro announces Hero 10 Black action camera, India launch set for early Nov

American company on Thursday announced the Hero 10 Black. The action camera will be available in India from early November for Rs 54,500. Powered by the company’s flagship GP2 processor, the camera brings improvements with respect to image quality and video frame rate. Besides, the action camera gets a new user interface for ease of use.

In terms of features, the Hero 10 Black boasts 5.3K resolution video recording at 60 frames per second (fps), 4K resolution video recording at 120 fps and 2.7K resolution video recording at 240 fps. The new processor also enables HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilization for shake-free video recording.

According to GoPro, the new GP2 processor enables improved video algorithms featuring local tone mapping (LTM) and 3D noise reduction (3DNR) that capture finer detail, realistic textures and better contrast—even in low light.

In addition to 23 megapixel photos, the Hero 10 Black enables 19.6MP video stills to be pulled from 5K 4:3 video and 15.8MP video stills from 60-frames-per-second 5.3K video.

Explaining the HyperSmooth 4.0 in-camera video stabilization, said that the Hero 10 Black is capable to smoothen even the most shake-ladened experiences. The camera’s in-camera horizon leveling feature benefits from an increased tilt limit of 45-degree in high-performance settings, up from 27-degree in the Hero 9 Black (review).

With Hero 10 Black, has also improved content transfer speeds over both wired and wireless methods. According to GoPro, wireless offloading from the Hero 10 Black to the Quik app is now up to 30 per cent faster than the predecessor. Likewise, GoPro has added a new USB wired offload option for content transfers from the camera to the Quik app on the supported smartphones at speeds up to 50 per cent faster than wireless.

Here are the Hero 10 Black key features: