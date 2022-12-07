JUST IN
Blume Ventures announces closing its fund for start-ups at $250 mn
Hardware security: A vacuum to be filled by Indian start-ups in the IoT era
Paid Telegram Premium service tops 1 mn subscribers, says CEO Durov
Tecno launches Pova 4 with MediaTek Helio G99 processor at Rs 11,999
Apple delays launch of its electric vehicle 'Apple Car' until 2026
Google announces to show users suggested keywords under Search bar
Mark Zuckerberg brings personalised digital avatars to WhatsApp users
Google Chrome gets price tracker, side panel search, and more: Details here
Google's Year in Search 2022: Here is a recap of what India searched online
OPPO launches 'House of the Dragon' theme based Reno8 Pro phone: Details
You are here: Home » Technology Â» News
Paid Telegram Premium service tops 1 mn subscribers, says CEO Durov
Business Standard

Hardware security: A vacuum to be filled by Indian start-ups in the IoT era

The arrival of the Internet of things (IoT) has created a scope for new hardware security solutions that could make the 'smart' consumer products secure by design

Topics
hardware | Internet of Things IoT | Technology

Sourabh Lele  |  News Delhi 

IT hardware, electronics

A group of researchers at the head office of the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) located in a cosy neighbourhood of Noida are generally busy dissecting various smart devices from an automated table fan to a smartwatch, to name a few. They aim to find out the security vulnerabilities of the chipsets used in these devices.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on hardware

First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 16:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU