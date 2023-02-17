Here is all you need to know about YouTube's new CEO, Neal Mohan

-
-
Neal Mohan, YouTube's Chief Product Officer and Senior Vice President, is set to take over as YouTube's CEO. He will replace Susan Wojcicki, who announced she was stepping down from the role after nine years.
Mohan will join an expanding club of prominent Indian-American executives who are running the show for some of the biggest tech giants in the world.
He will join the likes of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
As Susan Wojcicki announced her stepping down from the position, Neal Mohan tweeted, "Thank you, @SusanWojcicki. It's been amazing to work with you over the years. You've built YouTube into an extraordinary home for creators and viewers. I'm excited to continue this awesome and important mission. Looking forward to what lies ahead..."
First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 11:26 IST
