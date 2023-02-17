Here is all you need to know about YouTube's new CEO, Neal Mohan

Neal Mohan, YouTube's Chief Product Officer and Senior Vice President, is set to take over as YouTube's CEO. He will replace Susan Wojcicki, who announced she was stepping down from the role after nine years.

Mohan will join an expanding club of prominent Indian-American executives who are running the show for some of the biggest tech giants in the world.

He will join the likes of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, CEO Shantanu Narayen, and CEO .

As Susan Wojcicki announced her stepping down from the position, Neal Mohan tweeted, "Thank you, @SusanWojcicki. It's been amazing to work with you over the years. You've built into an extraordinary home for creators and viewers. I'm excited to continue this awesome and important mission. Looking forward to what lies ahead..."

The news of his taking over as CEO resulted in a jump in searches for his name. With more than 20,000 searches for his name, Neal Mohan ranked third in Trending Searches on Friday morning.

Mohan studied electrical engineering at Stanford University. Later, he completed his MBA from Stanford University Graduate School of Business in 2005. He worked with DoubleClick Inc., which later acquired for $3.1 billion. He also worked for Microsoft for a brief period. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is on the Board of Directors at Stitch Fix and 23andMe.

He worked at DoubleClick Inc. from 1997 to 2003.

In his short stint at Microsoft, he worked as Manager, Corporate Strategy, from June 2004 to September 2004.

He returned to DoubleClick as Senior Vice President, Strategy, and Product Management.

He joined Google in 2008.

From March 2008 to November 2015, he was Google's SVP of Display and Video Ads.

According to Business Insider, Mohan became such a prominent figure in Google's business operations that when attempted to hire him as chief product officer (because David Rosenblatt was on Twitter's board), Google paid Mohan US$ 100 million in bonuses to keep him.

Mohan is married to Hema Sareen Mohan, who has worked in the non-profit and public welfare sectors for two decades. He married her while in New York during his time working for DoubleClick.