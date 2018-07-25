Here is how Samsung regained market leadership title from Xiaomi in Q2 2018

-
South Korean electronics giant Samsung has toppled Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi as the leading smartphone brand in India, according to the Hong Kong-based Counterpoint report. After falling short of Xiaomi’s market share in last two quarters, Samsung regained the lead spot by capturing 29 per cent market share, one per cent more than Xiaomi’s 28 per cent market share in the second quarter of 2018.
“The success of Samsung during the quarter can be attributed to its refreshed J-series; it launched more models than any other brand across multiple price points during the quarter. These new launches have some of the most popular and sought-after features like dual cameras, 18.5:9 aspect ratio display and facial unlock. Additionally, the strong offline distribution and aggressive marketing campaign around its J-series helped Samsung to gain not only market share but also mindshare during the quarter,” said Karn Chauhan, a research analyst at Counterpoint.
Though Samsung receded Xiaomi in terms of market share, the Chinese company became the first smartphone brand in India to clock 10 million smartphones shipment in the quarter. The growth can be attributed to company’s strong product and supply chain strategy that has allowed it to launch products with a longer shelf-life than its competitors and that too in the important sub-Rs 10,000 segment.
The report also highlights that Apple managed to capture only a mere one per cent market share during the quarter, its lowest in recent history. The OnePlus, on the other hand, became the fastest growing premium smartphone brand with the growth of a whopping 284 per cent in the quarter. It also became the top premium smartphone brand in more than Rs 30,000 segment.
Here are the key highlights of the report:
- In the smartphone segment, Samsung regained its lead in Q2 2018 with 29 per cent market share -- thanks to strong performance of models such as the Galaxy J6, Galaxy J2 2018 and Galaxy J4 focusing on the budget segment.
- Xiaomi recorded its highest ever shipments in India during the same quarter.
- Vivo shipments increased sequentially driven by new launches, celebrity endorsement and aggressive campaign around IPL 2018.
Its V9 model became its most popular V-series smartphone ever.
- During the quarter, OPPO launched its sub-brand Realme in a bid to increase its online presence. Realme, which debuted in partnership with Amazon, quickly managed to grab 1 per cent market share of the total smartphone market due to strong-perceived value-for-money, unique industrial design and positive customer feedback for its initial model.
- OnePlus (284 per cent), Honor (188 per cent) and Xiaomi (112 per cent) were the fastest growing smartphone brands during the quarter. Honor continues to retain its share among top five brands while OnePlus led the premium (more than Rs 30,000) segment for the first time ever.
- Apple had a slow quarter as it underwent changes in its distribution strategy. Apart from this, its domestic assembling is yet to pick up pace, which means the Cupertino giant is still relying on imports for its sales in India. Apple had one per cent market share during the quarter, its lowest in recent history.
- Lava is the only local brand that registered positive annual growth during the quarter, driven by entry-level models including its first Android Go device – Z50.
- Transsion group led by iTel, Tecno, Infinix and Spice continues to grow in the smartphone segment in India. Tecno grew 74 per cent sequentially as it brought full screen and facial unlock features at an entry-level price during the quarter.
- Reliance Jio captured almost half of the total feature phone market driven by the success of its Jiophone, its highest ever.
- Reliance Jio is likely to maintain the growth momentum as it refreshed its Jiophone, coupled with an aggressive upgrade offer of Rs 501 and bringing popular apps including WhatsApp to Jiophone 2.
