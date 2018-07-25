Here is how Samsung regained market leadership title from Xiaomi in Q2 2018

South Korean electronics giant has toppled Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi as the leading smartphone brand in India, according to the Hong Kong-based After falling short of Xiaomi’s market share in last two quarters, regained the lead spot by capturing 29 per cent market share, one per cent more than Xiaomi’s 28 per cent market share in the second quarter of 2018.

“The success of during the quarter can be attributed to its refreshed J-series; it launched more models than any other brand across multiple price points during the quarter. These new launches have some of the most popular and sought-after features like dual cameras, 18.5:9 aspect ratio display and facial unlock. Additionally, the strong offline distribution and aggressive marketing campaign around its J-series helped Samsung to gain not only market share but also mindshare during the quarter,” said Karn Chauhan, a research analyst at Counterpoint.

Though Samsung receded Xiaomi in terms of market share, the Chinese company became the first smartphone brand in India to clock 10 million smartphones shipment in the quarter. The growth can be attributed to company’s strong product and supply chain strategy that has allowed it to launch products with a longer shelf-life than its competitors and that too in the important sub-Rs 10,000 segment.

The report also highlights that Apple managed to capture only a mere one per cent market share during the quarter, its lowest in recent history. The OnePlus, on the other hand, became the fastest growing premium smartphone brand with the growth of a whopping 284 per cent in the quarter. It also became the top premium smartphone brand in more than Rs 30,000 segment.

