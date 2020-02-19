Here's how digital learning content is transforming school education

Many of us are familiar with the electrocardiogram of the heartbeat.

But have you ever wondered what the heartbeat of a nation’s learning might look like? Especially, the learning graphs of those who are still in school? Thanks to the efforts of the ministry of human resources development (MHRD) at the Centre and also individual states, QR code-based learning platforms for school students and teachers have made it quite easy to gauge this in the form of a graph in real time. A QR or Quick Response code is a two-dimensional barcode which contains specific information and can be ...