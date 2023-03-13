HMD Global launches Nokia C12 phone at an introductory price of Rs 5,999

-
Finnish smartphone brand HMD Global on Monday launched in India the Nokia C12. The smartphone will be available for purchase at an introductory price of Rs 5,999 on March 17. The Amazon exclusive smartphone will be available in 2GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration, and dark cyan, charcoal and light mint colours.
“We are thrilled to introduce the Nokia C12, another great addition to our C-series portfolio in India, delivering a balance of durability and performance in an affordable package. Nokia C12 further embodies the Nokia Smartphone Promise- Ad-free Android Experience, longer battery life, European design, two times more safe & secure, and of course, one-year replacement guarantee for extra peace of mind,” Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President- India & MENA, HMD Global said in a statement.
The Nokia C12 sports a 6.3-inch HD+ screen. It has a 5-megapixel camera sensor on the rear and an 8MP camera sensor on the front. The phone’s camera supports night and portrait modes. Powered by Android 12 Go Edition operating system, the phone comes in 2GB RAM and 64GB on-board storage configuration. It supports up to 2GB virtual RAM and features a card slot for storage expansion. The phone boasts performance optimizer, which cleans the unnecessary apps running in the background, said the company.
First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 16:36 IST
