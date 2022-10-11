JUST IN
HMD Global launches Nokia G11 Plus smartphone at Rs 12,499: Details here

The Nokia G11 Plus is powered by Unisoc T606 processor and 5,000 mAh battery. It is available on Nokia online store and e-commerce platform

Topics
Nokia | HMD Global | BS Web Reports

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Nokia G11 Plus
Nokia G11 Plus

HMD Global on Tuesday launched the Nokia G11 Plus smartphone in India. Powered by the Unisoc T606 processor and 5,000 mAh battery, the phone comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB on-board storage configuration at Rs 12,499. It is available in lake blue and charcoal grey colours at select retail outlets, and online on Nokia website and e-commerce platforms.

Nokia G11 Plus: Specifications

The Nokia G11 Plus is powered by Unisoc T606 processor. It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ screen of 90Hz refresh rate. It boots Android 12 operating system. It has a dual-camera system on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has an 8MP camera sensor. HMD Global promises up to three years of monthly security updates and two versions of Android OS upgrades.

The budget smartphone has a fingerprint scanner on the back, face unlock, 3.5mm audio jack for wired audio out, a USB-C port, Bluetooth v5.0 for wireless connectivity, dual-SIM and 4G network. It supports a microSD card for storage expansion – up to 512GB. It is IP52 rated for water and dust resistance.

Last month, Nokia unveiled the Nokia T10 tablet in India. From October 15, the tablet’s LTE variant will be available in India online on Nokia website and select e-commerce platform and select retail stores. The Nokia T10 (Wi-Fi) is available in 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB configurations at Rs 11,799 and Rs 12,799, respectively. Whereas the Nokia T10 (LTE + Wi-Fi) will be available in 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB configurations at Rs 12,799 and Rs 13,999, respectively.

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 16:55 IST

