HMD Global launches Nokia G60 5G smartphone in India: Price, specs and more

Expanding its G-series smartphone line-up, on Tuesday launched the G60 5G smartphone in India. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, the smartphone comes in 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage configuration at Rs 29,999. It is available for pre-booking on Nokia's official website and retail outlets until November 7. On pre-booking, the company is offering Wired Buds worth Rs 3,599 for free. The smartphone will be available across selected retail stores, e-commerce platforms and Nokia's official website from November 8.

says the G60 5G is its most eco-friendly G-series device to date. Its polycarbonate back cover is made of 100 per cent recycled material and the frame is made of 60 per cent recycled material.

"Reducing environmental impact, and prioritising sustainability, the Nokia G60 5G is built from a high percentage of recycled material with the longest software support yet in the G-series," said Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, VP, India & MENA, .

Nokia G60 5G: Specification



The Nokia G60 5G sports a 6.58-inch fullHD+ screen of 120Hz refresh rate. It boots Android 12 operating system. It has a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor, 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has an 8MP camera sensor. It comes with the GoPro Quik App pre-installed for users to shoot, edit and share the photos.

It is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery, supported by 20W fast charging. It is IP52 rated for water and dust resistance. HMD Global promises up to three years of OS upgrades and monthly security updates, and a two-year warranty. It comes in 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage configuration, and black and ice colours. It supports a microSD card for storage expansion.

The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm audio jack for wired audio out, a USB-C port, Bluetooth for wireless connectivity, dual-SIM and 5G network. The Nokia G60 5G supports Jio True 5G network along with Airtel 5G Plus. It also comes with e-SIM support.