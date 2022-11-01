JUST IN
Microsoft announces to keep 'Call of Duty' on PlayStation forever: Reports
Kodak Matrix QLED TV 50-inch review: Inexpensive, but feature-rich smart TV
WhatsApp tests 'message yourself' feature for Android, iOS: Details here
Netflix acquires game developer 'Spry Fox' to expand in-house games studio
Instagram fixes outage that tells users their account is suspended
Google pauses in-house billing system in India on antitrust directive
What is cryptocurrency mining?
Nokia set to launch its G60 smartphone in India; prices yet to be revealed
Instagram down for several users, days after global WhatsApp outage
Samsung to roll out Android 13 software update for Galaxy S22 in US
You are here: Home » Technology » Launches
Microsoft announces to keep 'Call of Duty' on PlayStation forever: Reports
Apple yet to finalise upcoming iPhone SE 4 display details: Reports
Business Standard

HMD Global launches Nokia G60 5G smartphone in India: Price, specs and more

Priced at Rs 29,999, the Nokia G60 5G is available for pre-booking on Nokia's official website and retail outlets. It will be available for purchase from November 8

Topics
HMD Global | Nokia | smartphones

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Nokia G60 5G
Nokia G60 5G

Expanding its G-series smartphone line-up, HMD Global on Tuesday launched the Nokia G60 5G smartphone in India. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, the smartphone comes in 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage configuration at Rs 29,999. It is available for pre-booking on Nokia's official website and retail outlets until November 7. On pre-booking, the company is offering Nokia Wired Buds worth Rs 3,599 for free. The smartphone will be available across selected retail stores, e-commerce platforms and Nokia's official website from November 8.

HMD Global says the Nokia G60 5G is its most eco-friendly G-series device to date. Its polycarbonate back cover is made of 100 per cent recycled material and the frame is made of 60 per cent recycled material.

"Reducing environmental impact, and prioritising sustainability, the Nokia G60 5G is built from a high percentage of recycled material with the longest software support yet in the G-series," said Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, VP, India & MENA, HMD Global.

Nokia G60 5G: Specification

The Nokia G60 5G sports a 6.58-inch fullHD+ screen of 120Hz refresh rate. It boots Android 12 operating system. It has a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor, 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has an 8MP camera sensor. It comes with the GoPro Quik App pre-installed for users to shoot, edit and share the photos.

It is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery, supported by 20W fast charging. It is IP52 rated for water and dust resistance. HMD Global promises up to three years of OS upgrades and monthly security updates, and a two-year warranty. It comes in 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage configuration, and black and ice colours. It supports a microSD card for storage expansion.

The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm audio jack for wired audio out, a USB-C port, Bluetooth for wireless connectivity, dual-SIM and 5G network. The Nokia G60 5G supports Jio True 5G network along with Airtel 5G Plus. It also comes with e-SIM support.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on HMD Global

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 13:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU