HMD Global launches Unisoc T612-powered Nokia T21 tablet: Know price, specs

Expanding its tablet line-up, on Tuesday launched in India the T21. The tablet comes in Wi-Fi and LTE + Wi-Fi connectivity variants, both with 4GB RAM and 64GB on-board storage, at Rs 17,999 and Rs 18,999. It is currently available for pre-orders on online store with introductory offers, including a discount of Rs 1,000 and free flip cover worth Rs 1,999. The tablet will be available for purchase in retail stores, partner portals and other outlets from January 22.

“Building on the success of the T20, the new Nokia T21 is designed top to bottom for both work and play. Nokia T21 does it all and can quickly adapt, whether you need to focus on your job or relax with your loved ones at home. Nokia T21 also features a 10.3 inch 2K display, with the SGS low blue light certification. This is a tablet that doesn’t compromise on durability and has all the promises you’d expect so you can keep your device for longer,” said Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, VP, India & MENA, .

Nokia T21 tablet: Specifications



The Nokia T21 tablet is powered by Unisoc T612 processor. It sports a 10.36-inch 2K IPS LCD screen of 360 nits typical brightness level. The tablet is SGS low blue light and Widevine L1 certified. Powered by an 8,200 mAh battery, the tablet supports 18W fast wired charging. It boots Android 12 operating system. The tablet has dual speakers, supported by OZO spatial audio recording and playback. The tablet sports an 8-megapixel camera with LED flash on the back and an 8MP camera on the front.

promises up to three years of monthly security updates and two major OS upgrades for the tablet. The tablet has a microSD card slot for storage expansion (up to 512GB), 3.5mm audio jack for wired audio out and USB-C port for charging and data transfer. Other features include Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, stylus support, NFC, voice calling, HD video streaming, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, and inbuilt GPS.

According to Nokia, the fully charged tablet can last up to 15 hours of web browsing or up to 7 hours of conference calls. It comes in charcoal grey colour with 4GB+64GB storage.