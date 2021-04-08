HMD Global's new Nokia C20 set for India launch today: Check details here

-
HMD Global new smartphone will be launched in India on Thursday. It is likely to be a new Nokia C20, according to media reports. The company has not revealed much detail about the smartphone. The Nokia C20 has appeared on many certification websites.
The entry-level smartphone will replace the Nokia 1.X series and it is likely to have four variants based on storage capacities. It has bagged Bluetooth SIG certification, meaning the phone will come with a Unisoc processor under the hood.
Nokia C20 specifications
HMD Global has not revealed much about the phone yet. However, leaked reports suggest that the phone will have a 5.99-inch LCD IPS display with a pixel density of 269 ppi. It will be a dual sim (nano) smartphone which will support 4G. It will run on Android 10 and will be powered by Unisoc SC9863A processor. It is expected to have 1 GB of RAM and an internal storage of 16GB which can be expanded up to 128 GB.
In the camera department, the smartphone will carry an 8MP primary camera at the back along with LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera at the front.
The phone will be powered by a 3,040 mAh battery. It will also have a micro-USB port. The phone will come in 2 colours — black and gold. For connectivity, the phone will have USB charging, microUSB 2.0, Bluetooth 4.2, and WIFI 802.11. The phone will also have a 3.5 mm audio jack.
Price
The Nokia C20 is an entry-level phone and it is expected to cost less than Rs 8,000.
Apart from Nokia C20, HMD global is also likely to announce more smartphones today. According to reports, the new smartphones will belong to Nokia’s X-series and G-series. The company may launch Nokia G10, G20, X20, and X10 at the upcoming event. Nokia G10 will likely have a MediaTek Helio P22 processor. The G20 will come with Helio G35. The two smartphones are likely to come with 3GB/4GB and 32GB/64GB RAM storage variants. It is also expected that the phones will have Android 11 out-of-the-box and a button for Google Assistant.
