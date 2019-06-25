Love it or return it: Honor 20 available on Flipkart with 90% buyback offer

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei’s sub-brand Honor recently unveiled the in India. The series includes the Pro, and Honor 20i. While the Pro’s sale details are yet to come out and the Honor 20i is on sale from June 18, the Honor 20 goes on sale from June 25. Priced at Rs 32,999, the phone will be available in sapphire blue and midnight black colours. The Flipkart-exclusive smartphone will also be available on offline stores.

90 per cent buy back offer details

As part of launch offer, Honor is providing 90 per cent buy back guarantee on the Honor 20. In the buy back, the company would refund 90 per cent value of the phone if customer decides to return it within 90 days from the date of purchase. Called ‘Love it or return it challenge’, the buyback offer is subject to terms and conditions.

Honor 20 launch offers

The Honor 20 is eligible for no-cost equated monthly instalments, which start as low as Rs 5,500 per month on select debit and credit cards.

Additionally, the Honor 20 comes bundled with a Reliance Jio cashback offer worth Rs 2,200. The cashback is valid only for Jio users. To avail the cashback, users need to recharge with either Rs 198 or 299 to get a cashback in the form of recharge vouchers. These vouchers can be redeemed, one at a time, against subsequent recharges of Rs 198 and Rs 299 via MyJio app only.

and features

The Honor 20 is an identical twin of the Honor 20 Pro, albeit with different camera module, RAM and storage configurations and a lower capacity battery of 3,750 mAh. Powered by Kirin 980 system-on-chip, the phone comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. This phone sports a 6.26-inch screen of a fullHD+ resolution, stretched in a tall 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a punch-hole design on the top-left corner accommodating its 32-megapixel front-facing camera. At the back, the phone has a quad-camera module of a 48MP sensor of an f/1.8 aperture, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.