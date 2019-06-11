JUST IN
Honor 20i first impressions: Impressive design, versatile cameras, and more
Honor 20-series India launch today: Watch livestream, know specs, features

Honor 20 Pro and Honor 20 are identical twins with different camera, RAM and storage configurations, and batteries. The Honor 20i is an affordable version with a design inspired by premium siblings

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is set to launch the Honor 20-series in India on June 11. The series has three models — the Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20 and Honor 20i. While the first two are identical twins with different camera modules, RAM and storage configurations, and batteries, the last is an affordable version with design and features inspired by its more premium siblings.

Honor 20 Pro specifications and features

The Honor 20 Pro is the series’ flagship smartphone, with a gradient glass-metal sandwich design, a quad-camera module on the back, and a punch hole camera on the front. The phone is powered by Kirin 980 system-on-chip, mated with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage (Indian versions may have different configurations).

The phone sports a 6.26-inch screen of a fullHD+ resolution, stretched in a tall 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a punch-hole design on top-left corner to accommodate a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. On the back, the phone has a quad-camera module of a 48MP optical-stabilised image sensor of a bright f/1.4 aperture, an 8MP optical-stabilised telephoto lens capable of up to 3x optical zoom, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. Powering the phone is a 4,000 mAh battery, which supports 22.5W fast-charging through the supplied charger.

Honor 20 specifications and features

The Honor 20 is an identical twin of the Pro, albeit with different camera module, RAM and storage configurations and a lower capacity battery of 3,750 mAh. Powered by Kirin 980 system-on-chip, the phone comes with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage (Indian models may have different configurations).

This phone also sports a 6.26-inch screen of a fullHD+ resolution, stretched in a tall 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The screen has a punch-hole design on top-left corner accommodating its 32-megapixel front-facing camera. On the back, the phone has a quad-camera module of a 48MP sensor of an f/1.8 aperture, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Honor 20i specifications and features

The Honor 20i will be the most affordable smartphone in the series. It has a gradient glass-like design on the back, a plastic build and a triple-camera module on the back. The phone is powered by Kirin 710 system-on-chip, mated with up to 6 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage (Indian models may have different configurations).

The phone sports a 6.21-inch screen of fullHD+ resolution, stretched in a tall 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a waterdrop notch design on top to accommodate its 32-megapixel front-facing camera. On the back, the phone’s triple-camera module has a 24MP image sensor of an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Powering the phone is a 3,400 mAh battery, which supports 10W fast-charging through the supplied charger.

Honor 20-series launch livestream

First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 10:01 IST

