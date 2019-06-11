Honor 20-series India launch today: Watch livestream, know specs, features

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is set to launch the Honor 20-series in India on June 11. The series has three models — the Pro, and While the first two are identical twins with different camera modules, RAM and storage configurations, and batteries, the last is an affordable version with design and features inspired by its more premium siblings.

Pro specifications and features

The is the series’ flagship smartphone, with a gradient glass-metal sandwich design, a quad-camera module on the back, and a punch hole camera on the front. The phone is powered by Kirin 980 system-on-chip, mated with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage (Indian versions may have different configurations).

The phone sports a 6.26-inch screen of a fullHD+ resolution, stretched in a tall 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a punch-hole design on top-left corner to accommodate a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. On the back, the phone has a quad-camera module of a 48MP optical-stabilised image sensor of a bright f/1.4 aperture, an 8MP optical-stabilised telephoto lens capable of up to 3x optical zoom, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. Powering the phone is a 4,000 mAh battery, which supports 22.5W fast-charging through the supplied charger.

and features

The Honor 20 is an identical twin of the Pro, albeit with different camera module, RAM and storage configurations and a lower capacity battery of 3,750 mAh. Powered by Kirin 980 system-on-chip, the phone comes with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage (Indian models may have different configurations).

This phone also sports a 6.26-inch screen of a fullHD+ resolution, stretched in a tall 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The screen has a punch-hole design on top-left corner accommodating its 32-megapixel front-facing camera. On the back, the phone has a quad-camera module of a 48MP sensor of an f/1.8 aperture, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

specifications and features

The will be the most affordable smartphone in the series. It has a gradient glass-like design on the back, a plastic build and a triple-camera module on the back. The phone is powered by Kirin 710 system-on-chip, mated with up to 6 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage (Indian models may have different configurations).

The phone sports a 6.21-inch screen of fullHD+ resolution, stretched in a tall 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a waterdrop notch design on top to accommodate its 32-megapixel front-facing camera. On the back, the phone’s triple-camera module has a 24MP image sensor of an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Powering the phone is a 3,400 mAh battery, which supports 10W fast-charging through the supplied charger.

