Honor 8C review: Long battery life makes it a decent option under Rs 15,000

China-based smartphone brand Honor, backed by electronics major Huawei, launched the at a starting price of Rs 11,999(4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage), available exclusively on Amazon India from December 10 . The features a mammoth 4,000mAh battery, an expansive 6.26-inch display with an aspect ratio of 19:9, AI-enhanced cameras, and Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. In this price range, the smartphone competes with the likes of the Realme 2, Redmi 6 Pro, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 among devices. Here is a detailed review of the device:



Design & Display



The features an all-plastic glossy unibody design at the back. The smartphone does look premium from a distance but as soon as you hold it in the hand things become slightly different. The glossy plastic back attracts fingerprints and makes the phone very slippery. We would highly recommend using a case. A soft TPU case is included in the box . The rear has dual cameras and resembles the setup seen on the Honor 8X with the LED flash below it. The circular fingerprint sensor is embedded in a slight dimple and matches the colour profile of the smartphone. On the bottom of the smartphone, we have a Micro-USB 2.0 port and a single speaker to the right side. The 3.5-mm headphone is located on the top along with a microphone beside it. The power and volume buttons are situated to the right of the smartphone and the hybrid SIM tray to the left.