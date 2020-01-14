Honor 9X, MagicWatch 2, Band 5i launched in India: Know price, specs, more

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei’s digital brand on Tuesday launched in India the 9X smartphone, MagicWatch 2 and Honor Band 5i. Successor of the Honor 8X, the Honor 9X is the company’s first pop-up selfie camera phone. The Honor Magic Watch 2 and Honor Band 5i, on the other hand, are the first to launch under company’s “1+8+N” ecosystem products.





Honor 9X: Price in India and sale details

The Honor 9X comes in 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage configurations, priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively. As for the colour variants, the phone will be available in sapphire blue and midnight black colours. The phone will go on sale from January 19, exclusively on home-grown e-commerce platform Flipkart.



Honor 9X: Key specifications

The Honor 9X has a 6.59-inch fullHD+ screen. It is powered by Kirin 710 system-on-chip, mated with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone has triple camera set-up on the back, featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor of an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor of 120-degree field-of-view (FoV), and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone has a 16MP selfie camera, which is a part of the pop-up module that comes out from the top. The phone boots Android Pie operating system-based EMUI 9.1.0 user interface. Powering the device is a 4,000 mAh battery.



Honor MagicWatch 2: Price in India and sale details

The Honor MagicWatch 2 comes in 46mm and 42mm size variants. The 46mm variant comes in charcoal black and faux brown colours, priced at Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively. The 42mm variant comes in agate black and sakura gold colours, priced at Rs 11,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively. The MagicWatch2 will be available exclusively on Amazon India from January 18 (for Amazon Prime subscribers) and January 19 for all consumers.

Honor MagicWatch 2: Features

Made of steel, the Magic Watch 2 has a 1.39-inch AMOLED touchscreen (46mm) and a 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen (42mm). While the 46mm variant weighs 41g, the 42mm weighs 29g. Both the variants support watch faces, GPS and GLONASS tracking services, and up to 14 days of on-battery time. Additionally, both the variants are 5ATM water resistant and support Bluetooth calling service. They have a built-in heart rate sensor, which doubles up as sleep monitor and stress monitor. As for the fitness features, both the variants support 15 dedicated fitness modes, real-time voice over guidance and 13 different running courses.



Honor Band 5i: Price in India

Priced at Rs 1,999, the Honor Band5i comes in black colour and will be available exclusively on Amazon India from January 18 (for Amazon Prime subscribers) and January 19 for all consumers.

Honor Band 5i: Features



The Honor Band 5i has a 0.96-inch colour touchscreen of 160 x 80 pixels resolution. It supports watch faces and weighs 12g (without strap). It supports nine types of fitness activities, including outdoor and indoor running and walking. Additionally, the band has a heart rate monitor for sleep tracking and SPO2 monitoring. The band is 5ATM water resistant and supports incoming call notifications, message reminders, stop watch timer and activity reminder. The band has built-in USB charger.