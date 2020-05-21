Honor 9X Pro special access sale at 12 pm on Flipkart: Price, specs, & more

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei’s sub-brand recently launched in India the 9X Pro. Priced at Rs 17,999, the phone goes for special early access sale at 12 noon on Flipkart. The sale is exclusive to people who showed interest and registered for the product on Flipkart from May 12 - May 19. The 9X Pro will available in midnight black and phantom purple colours.

Honor is offering several benefits during early access sale, including no interest equated monthly instalment scheme for up to six months, Rs 3,000 instant discount and free one-time screen replacement plan on accidental damage valid for first three months. Besides, the company is also offering seven-day return, subject to terms and conditions.

In terms of specifications, the Honor 9X Pro features a 6.59-inch screen of fullHD+ resolution. Powering the smartphone is Huawei’s Kirin 810 system-on-chip, mated with 6GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Imaging is covered by a triple camera set-up on the back and a mechanical pop-up module for front facing shoots. The rear camera module features a 48-megapixel sensor of an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor of an f/2.4 aperture and 120-degree field of view, and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone is powered by 4,000 mAh battery. It ships with Android Pie operating system-based EMUI user interface. However, it is not powered by Google Mobile Services (GMS). Instead, it has the Mobile Services (HMS) for apps support and services.





Here are things you need to know about HMS:

The HMS is Huawei’s answer to GMS, which the company is barred to use on its smartphones due to trade sanctions imposed by US president Donald Trump. The Honor 9X Pro will ship with Android platform but without GMS apps like the Play Store and the entire Google Apps suite.

The Honor 9X Pro has AppGallery, which is part of HMS ecosystem. Though it may not have all the apps one gets on the Play Store, it is a growing platform that comes with fairly good number of apps. Existing Android users can also transfer apps from their old smartphone to Honor 9X Pro. However, only those app will work that do not have dependency on GMS.

Due to lack of GMS, the Honor 9X Pro does not have Google Maps, Gmail and other Google apps pre-installed. Therefore, users will have to make-do with either the browser-based version of GMS apps or the alternative apps like MapMyIndia for Google Maps.