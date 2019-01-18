Honor Band 4: A stylish fitness tracker that performs well on most fronts

To begin with, a disclaimer: I have never quite understood the point of basic fitness bands. If you’re not a hardcore athlete, why buy a separate wearable device when any decent smartphone can help you track your steps and your sleep? And if you are, then you’d need a more sophisticated device.

So, I was somewhat sceptical when the Honor Band 4 arrived for review. Let’s see how the new Huawei offering fared: Design (4/5) If all fitness bands were as good looking and comfortable as this one, I might just have been a little kinder about them. The Honor ...