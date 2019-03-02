Honor Band 4 running edition review: Full of features, easy on pocket

Band 4 running edition comes in dual wear modes -- wrist and foot -- which is perhaps the first of its kind. The waterproof band, especially made for running, does the tracking and monitoring well and seems like a good companion for people who are looking for a budget gear to track their activity.

It is also perhaps the first budget that monitors step length, foot strike pattern, landing impact, ground contact time, swing angle, cadence and excursion when worn on foot. After using the band for short three to five km runs on footwear mode, I was convinced with the readings.

The band has a small 0.5-inch display and I found it difficult to check the time and other data under direct sunlight.

It has a touch key for navigation to check step count, distance covered, calories and sleep data. Battery life is good only till you don’t sync it with your phone for notifications and other alerts. The find my phone option, however, is a good add on. There is also an option for the reboot or turn off the band, which is usually not available in budget-range bands.

The two-tone strap looks attractive, the band is comfortable to wear, and is lightweight. The band is also perfect for those who want a device that can handle rough usage. It also comes with a shoe buckle that you can fix on your shoe to get running data.

You might find it difficult to pair the device with a phone as the manual comes in Chinese, and downloading and updating the health app is another hassle.

Overall, just like any other fitness band, the Band 4 Running has some hits and misses. But for Rs 1,999 with footwear mode, it’s a delight for runners.