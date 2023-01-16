JUST IN
OPPO A78 5G smartphone with 5,000 mAh battery launched: Price and specs
iPhone 14 Crash Detection feature continues to send false alarm from skiers
Google working on Fast Pair feature for styluses' low-charging notification
Xiaomi announces Republic Day sale offers on smartphones, tablets and more
Apple may use in-house microLED displays in all devices after 2024: Report
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Deals on OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung phones
Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Deals on Pixel 6a, Samsung Flip3, and more
Google may release new Chromecast with Google TV on Home application
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone may feature 'droplet' style hinge
Micro-LED display for Apple Watch may be manufactured by LG: Report
You are here: Home » Technology Â» News
OPPO A78 5G smartphone with 5,000 mAh battery launched: Price and specs
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Honor launches 11th Gen Intel Core i5 powered MagicBook X14 laptop in India

The Honor MagicBook X14 is available at an introductory price of Rs 41,990 on Amazon India

Topics
Honor | Laptops | Chinese tech firms

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Honor MagicBook X 14
Honor MagicBook X 14

Chinese electronics maker Honor has launched an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor powered MagicBook X14 laptop in India. The thin-and-light category laptop is available as part of Amazon's Republic Day sale at an introductory price of Rs 41,990. It is a limited period offer, valid until January 20. It comes in space gray and mystic silver colours. Below are the details:

Honor MagicBook X 14: Specifications

The MagicBook X14 sports a 14-inch fullHD IPS screen with TUV Rheinland low blue light certification and TUV Rheinland flicker-free certification. The laptop is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, paired with Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It boasts a thin-and-lightweight form factor, with aluminium chassis and a 84 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

It is powered by a 56Wh battery, which is supported by a 65W fast wired charging. The laptop comes with 8GB DDR4 dual-channel RAM and PCIe NVMe SSD for storage. It boots Windows 11 operating system. The laptop boasts advanced ‘Supersized Cooling Fan’ technology, which is said to improve the thermal performance by achieving up to 38 per cent higher air intake and enables heat dissipation to maintain temperature. Other features include 2-in-1 fingerprint power button, USB-C port for charging and data transfer, backlit keyboard, and pop-up webcam.

According to Honor, the fully charged laptop can last up to 9.9 hours on 1080p video playback or 9.2 hours on web page browsing. The laptop charges up to 68 per cent in just 60 minutes.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Honor

First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 15:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU