Honor launches 11th Gen Intel Core i5 powered MagicBook X14 laptop in India

Chinese electronics maker has launched an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor powered MagicBook X14 laptop in India. The thin-and-light category laptop is available as part of Amazon's Republic Day sale at an introductory price of Rs 41,990. It is a limited period offer, valid until January 20. It comes in space gray and mystic silver colours. Below are the details:



MagicBook X 14: Specifications



The MagicBook X14 sports a 14-inch fullHD IPS screen with TUV Rheinland low blue light certification and TUV Rheinland flicker-free certification. The laptop is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, paired with Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It boasts a thin-and-lightweight form factor, with aluminium chassis and a 84 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

It is powered by a 56Wh battery, which is supported by a 65W fast wired charging. The laptop comes with 8GB DDR4 dual-channel RAM and PCIe NVMe SSD for storage. It boots Windows 11 operating system. The laptop boasts advanced ‘Supersized Cooling Fan’ technology, which is said to improve the thermal performance by achieving up to 38 per cent higher air intake and enables heat dissipation to maintain temperature. Other features include 2-in-1 fingerprint power button, USB-C port for charging and data transfer, backlit keyboard, and pop-up webcam.

According to Honor, the fully charged laptop can last up to 9.9 hours on 1080p video playback or 9.2 hours on web page browsing. The laptop charges up to 68 per cent in just 60 minutes.