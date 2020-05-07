Honor Sport Pro review: Quality budget earphones for your workout sessions

As phone manufacturers gradually do away with headphone jacks, have become the new normal. Chinese electronics giant Honor's Sport Pro headphones follow the same trend, albeit with a special focus on fitness enthusiasts. Priced at Rs 3,999, it is available in Phantom Red, Phantom Grey, and Phantom Purple colour options.

Design

One of the first things you notice about the Sport Pro is that its ear tips resemble Apple Earpods. The silicone ear tips are uniquely shaped which means you need to twist them slightly in ear after putting them on. But once that is done, it's a snug fit. They also feel really soft and easy on the ear, mainly because they need not be inserted too deep.

The earbuds have magnetic outside ends which, when stuck together, automatically switch off the headphones. To reconnect, you can simply pull the ends apart again. The neckband is light and comfortable.

Since the earphones are geared for fitness enthusiasts, minute details have been well taken care of. For example, the ear tip design and fit are such that there is virtually no risk of the earphones falling off during an exercise session. The cable is braided so it doesn't get tangled easily. On the right-hand side of the cable is a three-button control panel designed in a way that you can easily distinguish the volume buttons from the power key. The earphones are also IPX5-rated, so there is no serious danger from sweat or water splash. Overall, the build is practical and durable.

The Sport Pro offers solid sound, although it can be a little too bass-heavy sometimes. The higher level output fades in comparison, but it is not a deal-breaker. What is in fact disappointing is that the earphones don't have noise cancellation, a regular feature even in most budget earphones nowadays. The microphone is also good and I never had a problem with either the headphone's clarity or volume while on calls with others.

Battery

has made the Sport Pro's battery life one of the earphone's main talking points, and that's for a good reason. Even with regular usage, the battery back-up easily lasts over 15 hours. Another handy feature is its fast-charging ability, which can give 4 hours of playback on a 5-minute charge. The Sports Pro uses a USB-C connector for charging which is revealed when you pull apart the volume control panel.

Verdict

With the earbuds' firm hold, short braided cable, and water-resistant feature, the Sport Pro is a quality companion for your workouts. These are practically built with more than decent battery back-up. The sound quality is nice and the build quality solid, although it lacks proper noise cancellation. If you can live with that and are willing to shell out Rs 3,999 for a pair of otherwise good wireless earphones, Honor's Sport Pro is indeed a great choice.