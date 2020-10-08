Honor Watch GS Pro, Watch ES smartwatches launched: Know price, sale detail

Chinese electronics maker Huawei’s digital brand on Thursday launched in India the Watch GS Pro and Watch ES The Honor Watch GS Pro is a rugged smartwatch; passed through 14 types of MIL-STD-810G tests for durability and longevity. It boasts a battery life of up to 25 days, Bluetooth calling, and GPS Route Back features. The Honor Watch ES is a lifestyle smartwatch with focus on design and health and fitness features. It features a 1.64-inch rectangular AMOLED touch display, 95 workout modes, and 12 built-in health and fitness animated courses.

The Honor Watch GS Pro, priced at Rs 17,999, will be available in midnight black colour on Flipkart from October 16. For Flipkart early access members, the sale will start from October 15. Honor is offering no interest equated monthly instalment of up to 12 months. Additionally, consumers will get a 10 per cent instant discount on the SBI credit or debit card transactions.

The Honor Watch ES, priced at Rs 7,499, will be available in meteorite black colour on Amazon from October 17. For Amazon Prime members, the sale will start from October 16. Like the Honor Watch GS Pro, the Watch ES will be available with no-cost EMI payment option for up to 6 months. Consumers will get an instant discount of 10 per cent on payment through HDFC credit or debit card during the campaign period.

The Honor Watch GS Pro has a rugged design. It boasts up to 25 days of on-battery time. It hass a built-in GPS for location tracking with ‘GPS Route Back’, which lets user reverse-track the starting point of the run. The smartwatch supports Bluetooth calling, when paired with compatible smartphone. For health and fitness, it has more than 100 workout modes such as skiing, hiking, mountain climbing, trail running, swimming, etc. It is 5ATM water resistant and features 6-axis sensor to record activity data. The Honor GS Pro features SpO2 monitor, TuRelax Stress monitor, TruSleep and TruSeen 4.0 Heart Rate Monitor. It is powered by Kirin A1 chipset and comes with 1.39-inch AMOLED screen of 454 x 454 pixels resolution. The watch has built-in watch faces and supports personalised watch faces too. It can store up to 500 songs or stream music when connected with smartphone. It supports call, message and social media notifications, and Find My Phone, Weather, Alarm, Stopwatch, Timer, etc.

The Honor Watch ES sports a 1.64-inch 2.5D AMOLED touch screen of 456 x 280 resolution. It has more than 200 watch faces built-in, and supports personalised and customizable watch faces too. It supports display always-on function. The Honor Watch ES weighs 34 grams and has 10.7 mm thickness. It comes with 12 animated workout courses and 44 animated exercise moves. Moreover, it supports up to 95 workout modes and automatic workout detection. It has SpO2 monitor, which allows users to track blood oxygen saturation levels. Other features include Music control, call notifications and reject call option, find my phone, push notifications, weather, alarm, stopwatch, and timer.