Xiaomi launches Mi Band 5, Mi Watch Revolve and other IoT products in India

on Tuesday launched in India six of its internet of things (IoT) ecosystem products at the Smarter Living 2021 event. The Chinese electronics expanded its product portfolio in to the smart speakers and smartwatch category with the launch of Mi Watch Revolve and Mi Smart Speaker. Besides, the company launched Mi Band 5 health and fitness band, Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser, Mi Smart LED Bulb (White) and Mi Athleisure Shoes.

Mi Watch Revolve: Features and pricing

The Mi Watch Revolve is Xiaomi’s first smartwatch in the country. It has a stainless-steel body featuring a 46mm dial. The Watch Revolve supports more than 110 watch faces. It comes in midnight black and chrome silver colours with an option to choose from five different options of straps. The Mi Watch Revolve sports an AMOLED screen of 450 nits brightness. The screen features ‘Smart Always-on Display’, which shows time without any click and goes off automatically when it detects you are not wearing the watch. The Mi Watch Revolve’s screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The watch is touted to feature Firstbeat Motion algorithm. It watch supports heart rate monitoring, stress level monitoring and body energy monitoring, sleep analysis and VO2 Max monitoring. It comes with 10 professional sports modes, including running, cycling, hiking, treadmill, swimming among others. The watch boasts 5 ATM water resistance rating. It is powered by a 420 mAh battery.

The Mi Watch Revolve will be available at a starting price of Rs 10,999 on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon and retail stores. It will be available at an inaugural discounted price of Rs 9,999 till Diwali 2020.

Mi Smart Speaker: Features and pricing

The Mi Smart Speaker is powered by Google Assistant. It can be paired with other smart speakers for true wireless stereo set-up. It has Chromecast built-in for wireless shows, music and movies streaming on supported TV or speaker. The speaker has a metal mesh with 10531 sound holes and a 63.5mm sound driver. It features a 12W front-facing speaker powered by DTS Professional tuning and Texas Instruments’ TAS5805M Hi-Fi Audio Processor.

The Mi Smart Speaker will be available at Rs 3,999 on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Flipkart and retail stores. Buyers can avail 1-year free subscription from Gaana. Mi Smart Speaker will be available at an inaugural discounted price of Rs 3,499.

Mi Band 5

Successor to the Mi Band 4, the Mi Smart Band 5 has a 1.1-inch color AMOLED touchscreen. It comes with new magnetic charging mechanism for easy connection and consistent charging experience. The band features Personal activity intelligence (PAI), which scores your progress each week, based on your lifestyle, and provides suggestions to keep you fit and healthy. It supports 11 professional sports modes for indoor and outdoor activities like walking, running, Yoga, rowing machine, jump rope, and more. The device supports 24-hour continuous heart rate and sleep monitoring. It also supports stress levels monitoring. The Mi Smart Band 5 features women's health tracking, which records the menstrual cycle/ovulation phases and provides useful reminders.

The Mi Band 5 will be available at Rs 2,499 on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon and retail stores.

Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser

The Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser sports a durable build. It uses a low noise motor and an infrared sensor to dispense soap foam in a completely contactless manner. The Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser will be available at Rs 999 on Mi.com and Mi Homes.

Mi Athleisure Shoes

The Mi Athleisure Shoes has a honeycomb mesh for wider air circulation and breathability. It has ventile Insole with shock-absorbing EVA foam for comfort. The shoes have a reflective strip and come in 3 colours - blue, gray and black. The Mi Athleisure Shoes will be available at Rs 1,499 on Mi.com and select Mi Homes.

Mi Smart LED Bulb

The Mi Smart LED Bulb emits 810 lumens of cool white light and consumes 7.5W of energy. It is a smart bulb, therefore, supports Mi Home app for controls. The bulb supports voice commands and it is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The Mi Smart LED Bulb will be available at Rs 499 on Mi.com and Mi Homes.