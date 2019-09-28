HOVR Infinite: Under Armour's latest running shoe offers a sturdy ride

Thanks to modern tech, almost everyone is delivering a decent running shoe. But how do you make a good shoe better? How do you stand out in a market where it’s impossible to tell two products apart? American sportswear major Under Armour seems to have found some answers.

The HOVR Infinite, Under Armour’s latest long-distance running shoe — one among five smashing new drops this summer — comes embedded with a chip in the right heel that allows you to instantly track your running performance: pace, distance, cadence and stride length. A few runs in and you can ...