How Euler Motors is using EVs to power last-mile delivery for large firms

India's attempt to push the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) has opened a floodgate of opportunities for start-ups working in this space towards creating the building blocks for its success.

While players like Ather Energy and a handful of established auto-makers are making e-scooters and cars for passengers (PVs), Euler Motors, a year-and-a-half-old start-up is looking at solving last-mile delivery and logistics through EVs. The Delhi-headquartered enterprise, which is backed by Blume Ventures, offers electric three-wheelers that corporate clients like DHL, Big Basket, Ecom ...