How Facebook plans to make Indian tech student job-ready with its VR thrust

On a February weekend, senior executives from Facebook, including those from its headquarters in Menlo Park. flew down to Bengaluru for a closed-door Virtual Reality Programme. Along with industry experts, they assessed the products of top 21 student VR developers, including a game based on the epic battle of Kurukshetra with characters such as Arjuna and Duryodhana, and a virtual Holi festival in which one can play with aliens.

The participants were shortlisted from various parts of the country as part of the Facebook School of Innovation VR Demo Day. The Facebook School of ...