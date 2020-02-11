How knowyourmeds is leaning on data to overhaul patient care in India

With technology increasingly entering healthcare, a start-up founded by American-Indian serial entrepreneurs Venkat Srinivasan and Kim Shah is bringing drug information to patients through an artificial intelligence-based assistant.

Knowyourmeds, a Boston- and Pune-based venture, offers an eponymous app to consumers in various countries, including India, for pill reminders. The offering, however, goes far beyond, wherein the intelligent platform is able to alert users of drug-to-drug interactions (if a user is taking medicines for multiple conditions) and potential side effects based ...