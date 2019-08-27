How tech giants are helping you find your favourite dress or shoes online

In March this year, Amazon Inc, world largest e-commerce firm, announced a feature that enchanted the fashion community the world over. At the MARS 2019 Tech Conference in Pasadena, US, the company unveiled StyleSnap, an AI-powered tool that allows customers to discover clothes and shoes by uploading a picture or a screenshot of the same item from surroundings.

Headlines branded the tool as “Shazam for fashion”, after the popular app that lets users identify any sound track. It is simple and elegant. You don’t have to hunt for the label or brand of the hoodie your ...