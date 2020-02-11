How the BPM industry shed a poor image to become a serious tech player

"It's the new El Dorado for BPO companies- bringing technology to our service offerings... It is no longer about labour arbitrage, but increasingly about value and technology arbitrage.

Five years from now, I see my firm as a technology player rather than a BPM player," says Partha DeSarkar, chief executive officer at business process management firm Hinduja Global Solutions. DeSarkar is neither alone, nor off the mark when he says this. The Bengaluru-based company is among many peers who have successfully made the switch from being the back office or handling ...