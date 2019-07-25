How to download and install WhatsApp on Reliance JioPhone, JioPhone 2

JioPhone and JioPhone 2 are 4G-enabled feature phones launched by Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio Infocomm to provide internet-related services to Indian masses. Both the Jio phones are meant to offer smartphone-like experience. However, at the time of their launch, both the phones lacked some of the most commonly used apps, including WhatsApp. The instant messaging app is now available on newer versions of both phones, but users of the old ones might still need to download the app from the app store. Here is a quick guide on how to download and install and JioPhone 2:

How to update JioPhone firmware to the latest version

Step 1: Connect the phone to the internet using WiFi or network data

Step 2: Go to the phone’s settings

Step 3: Use the right navigation key to move to the ‘device’ option

Step 4: Under device settings, look for the ‘about phone’ option and click on it

Step 5: Under about phone, scroll down to the software update option and update the phone’s software to the latest version compatible with WhatsApp.

How to download and install WhatsApp

Step 6: After updating the phone’s software, go to the phone’s app drawer

Step 7: In the app drawer, scroll down and look for Store or JioStore app

Step 8: In Store, go to social section to find WhatsApp

Step 9: Click on the install button to download and install WhatsApp on your JioPhone

The same steps as shown above will be used to install WhatsApp on both JioPhone and Jio Phone 2.