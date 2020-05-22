Huami to launch Amazfit Bip S smart fitness wearable on June 3: Know more

Xiaomi-backed brand Huami is set to bring its Amazfit Bip S in India on June 3. The Amazfit Bip S debuted at the Consumer Electronics Show 2020, alongside Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch, PowerBuds and ZenBuds wireless earbuds.

The Amazfit Bip S is touted to be an affordable equipped with a power-packed on-battery time, and built-in compass and sleep tracking feature. Though it looks similar to the Amazfit Bip, it was launched with colourful straps options – carbon black, red orange, warm pink, and white rock. The watch features a colourful transflective display, 5 ATM water resistance, battery life of up to 40 days, Bluetooth music control, and built-in GPS for location service.





The Bip S integrates Huami-PAI, a tool that gives you details about your heart health and overall fitness. This is equipped with 10 sports modes, including treadmill, outdoor running, walking, indoor cycling, and outdoor cycling. It has a 1.28-inch display with large viewing area and ample brightness for sunlight legibility.

The Amazfit Bip S is priced at $69.90, which translates roughly to Rs 5,000 based on exchange rates as on May 22.