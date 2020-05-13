Huawei FreeBuds 3 TWS earphones with ANC launched at Rs 12990: Details here

Chinese electronics major on Wednesday announced the launch of the Freebuds 3 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earbuds at Rs 12,990. These earphones will go on sale starting May 20, exclusively on Amazon India, which is currently running a ‘Notify Me’ campaign to register consumers’ interest. The Freebuds 3 will come with Huawei CP61 wireless charger in India.

The Huawei Freebuds 3 boasts the active noise cancellation technology, in a first among hanging-type earbuds. The earbuds are powered by Huawei’s proprietary Kirin A1 chip, which is the same processor that powers its GT2 smartwatch. The Huawei Freebuds 3 is estimated to have an on-battery time of around 4.5 hours with ANC activated. It features 14.2mm sound drivers, one of the biggest in the segment. The Huawei Freebuds 3 also features Bluetooth 5.1 and has a connectivity coverage of around 150 metre





With regard to features, the Huawei Freebuds 3 has one of the lowest audio-processing latency of 5 ms. It can also eliminate up to 94 per cent of wind noise using its duct design and sensor-based noise cancellation technology, according to the company.

The Huawei Frebuds 3 supports touch controls. A touch on the left earbud enables and disables ANC, and tounching the right earbud plays next song. Either of the earbuds can be used to answer and end phone calls. The Huawei FreeBuds 3 is the first pair of open-fit TWS earbuds that supports call noise reduction and accurate real-time active noise cancellation. Based on the simulation of ear canal, the output frequency and intensity of the noise reduction signal are adjusted for different ear canal shapes. This achieves an active noise reduction effect, with open-fit wearing.

"Huawei has always been at the forefront of technology innovation and customer delight is our utmost priority. With that said, we are glad to bring to India the world’s only open-fit active noise cancellation earbuds. The idea is to make noise-cancellation devices more portable... We have ensured that users get an enriched and enhanced listening experience with the TWS technology. We are certain that this device will be a game-changer in the audio device industry in India,” Huawei India's Consumer Business Group said in a statement