Huawei AppGallery replaces Google Play Store on Honor 9X Pro: FAQs answered

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei’s sub-brand has announced the launch of Mobile Services (HMS), which will ship with the company’s upcoming 9X Pro smartphone. In retrospective, the HMS is Huawei’s answer to Google Mobile Services (GMS), which the company is barred to use on its smartphones due to trade sanctions imposed by US president Donald Trump. The 9X Pro will ship with platform but without GMS apps like the Play Store and the entire suite.

Have a question? Here are some of the frequently asked questions answered by the company:

How can one download or install the app without the Play Store?

The Honor 9X Pro has AppGallery, which is part of HMS ecosystem. Though it may not have all the apps one gets on the Play Store, it is a growing platform that comes with fairly good number of apps.

Existing users can also transfer apps from their old smartphone to Honor 9X Pro. However, only those app will work that do not have dependency on GMS.

Here are some of the most used apps that the Honor 9X support:

Flipkart - Available in App Gallery (Quick App)

Facebook - Available in App Gallery (Link to official page)

WhatsApp - Available in App Gallery (Link to official page)

Twitter - Phone Clone or Visit Community for help

Instagram - Phone clone or Visit Community for help

Ola - Available in App Gallery (Quick App)

Zomato - Available in App Gallery (Direct Download)

TikTok - Available in App Gallery (Direct Download)

LinkedIn - Phone Clone or Visit Community for help

Hotstar - Available in App Gallery (Quick App)

What is Quick app?

Quick apps do not require app installation. They work like progressive web apps. These apps are small in size and do not require manual intervention for updates.

What about Gmail, YouTube and Google Map?

Currently, users can use browser-based version of GMS apps. The AppGallery has alternative apps for GMS apps like MapMyIndia for Google Maps. Gmail can be configured using Email Client that comes pre-installed in the Honor 9X.

For more FAQs, head to the Flipkart’s Honor 9X Pro landing page, which also has details about the phone.

The Honor 9X will available in Midnight Black and Phantom Purple colours. Priced at Rs 17,999, the phone will be available for special early access sale on May 21 at 12 noon – valid until May 22 at 12 noon. The early access sale will open only to customers who register to show interest in the device on Flipkart. Currently, the registration process is open and it ends on May 19. Honor is offering several benefits during early access sale, including no interest equated monthly instalment scheme for up to six months, Rs 3,000 instant discount and free one-time screen replacement plan on accidental damage valid for first three months. Besides, the company is also offering seven-day return, subject to terms and conditions.