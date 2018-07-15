JUST IN
Business Standard

Huawei Nova 3, Nova 3i India launch on July 26: Know price, specs, features

Both the devices would boast Huawei recently announced GPU Turbo technology, which the company claims to improve graphic performance by up to 60 per cent, and the processor's by 30 per cent

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Huawei Nova 3

Huawei, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, is gearing up to launch the Huawei Nova 3 and Nova 3i in India on July 26, according to a product-listing page on Amazon India portal. Both the devices would be the first Huawei smartphones to boast the company’s recently announced GPU Turbo technology, which the company claims will improve graphic performance by up to 60 per cent, and the processor’s by 30 per cent.

The GPU Turbo technology is a graphic processing acceleration technology co-developed by Huawei and Honor. The GPU Turbo technology re-architects how graphics are processed on the system level and boosts the performance without reducing the processor’s efficiency. In order to allow users to experience the GPU Turbo technology enhancement, Huawei would pre-install graphic-intensive games such as PUBG and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, and provides 10 different vibrations for 30 different scenarios within these games including shots, explosions and quakes, amongst others.

Coming on to the specifications and features of the Nova 3, the phone looks similar to the Huawei P20, but with a bigger screen and dual camera set-up on the front. The phone features a 6.3-inch diagonal fullHD+ LCD screen in 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Kirin 970 system-on-chip (SoC), paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone sports a dual camera set-up on the rear and front. The rear cameras use a 16-megapixel RGB sensor and a 24MP monochrome lens, whereas the front cameras use a combination of 24MP and 2MP. Powering the smartphone is a 3,750 mAh battery.

The Huawei Nova 3 boots Android Oreo-based EMUI ROM with native support for artificial intelligence. The phone features 3D Qmoji features, which is Huawei’s adaptation of Apple’s Animoji feature. The phone is available in black, aqua blue and primrose gold colours.

The Huawei Nova 3i, on the other hand, is a trimmed down version of the Nova 3. It is expected to feature the same specifications of the Nova 3, but would use a Kirin 710 processor instead of the premium Kirin 970. The RAM and storage configurations are also expected to be different from the Nova 3.


The Nova 3 is expected to be priced between Rs 20,000 - Rs 25,000, whereas the Nova 3i is expected to launch at a price tag between Rs 12,000 and Rs 15,000.
First Published: Sun, July 15 2018. 16:30 IST

