Huawei Nova 3, Nova 3i to offer Google Lens-like visual search for shopping

Chinese smartphone manufacturer is gearing up to launch the Nova 3 and Nova 3i in India on July 26. Both the phones would feature a Google Lens-like artificial intelligence-based for online shopping, according to a teaser shared by the company on Twitter. The smartphones would be the first smartphones to boast the company’s recently announced GPU Turbo technology.



The allows users to get relevant information about anything by just pointing the camera to an object. The uses the company's machine learing alogithm to recognise objects and search the internet to provide relevant information around them. Samsung also introduced the app, which uses a similar interface to provide easy shopping experience.



The GPU Turbo technology, on the other hand, is a graphic processing acceleration developed by Huawei, which is claimed to improve the phone’s graphic performance by up to 60 per cent, and the processor efficiency by up to 30 per cent. According to the company’s claim, the GPU Turbo re-architects how graphics are processed on the system level and boosts the performance without reducing the processor’s efficiency.

In order to allow users to experience the GPU Turbo enhancements, Huawei would pre-install graphic-intensive games such as PUBG and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang in the and The company would also set 10 different vibrations for 30 different scenarios within these games, including shots, explosions and quakes, among others.





Coming on to the specifications and features of the Huawei Nova 3, the phone would features a 6.3-inch diagonal fullHD+ LCD screen in a 19:9 aspect ratio. It would be powered by Kirin 970 system-on-chip (SoC), paired with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The phone would sport dual camera set-ups on both the rear and the front. The rear cameras use a 16-megapixel RGB sensor and a 24MP monochrome lens, whereas the front cameras use a combination of 24MP and 2MP. Powering the smartphone would be a 3,750 mAh battery.





The would boot Android Oreo-based EMUI 8.0 ROM with native support for artificial intelligence. The phone would feature 3D Qmoji features, which is Huawei’s adaptation of Apple’s Animoji feature. The phone would be available in black, aqua blue and primrose gold colours.

The Huawei Nova 3i, on the other hand, would be a trimmed-down version of the Huawei Nova 3. It is expected to feature the same specifications of the Nova 3, but would use a Kirin 710 processor instead of the premium Kirin 970. The RAM and storage configurations are also expected to be different from the Nova 3.