Clicked by P20 Pro: Huawei announces winner for its photography challenge

P20 #probattleleague winning photograph
Huawei Group, in association with celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani, conducted a month-long photography challenge using Huawei’s newly launched flagship device, P20 Pro. The contest provided an opportunity for young photographers to redefine the meaning of visual expression using the power of mobile photography.
The contest ended on Wednesday and provided a huge opportunity for the contestants who want to make it big in the field of photography. Huawei said that the contestants captured powerful images.
Winner: Streets Category
The company declared deckle_Edge (from Instagram)as the winner of #P20ProBattleLeague before officially concluding the contest today. The winner was awarded an Amazon gift voucher worth Rs 50,000 and is also getting his winning story featured in a specially curated Coffee Table Book by Huawei.
According to the company, the book will also feature selected works of contestants and those of photographer Dabboo Ratnani.
Winner: Metal Category
The winners were selected based on themes such as Macro-B&W, Windows, Metal and Street. The contest was held in two phases. In the first phase, Ratnani chose the top photographer for every theme from a select list of 20 contestants.
Successively, the second phase saw the four theme winners competing against each other for the final round. The final 4 contestants were asked to share a single picture describing their ‘journey of becoming a Pro’, and out of these, the photographers were given final ranks by Ratnani.
Winner: Macro black and white Category
The P20 Pro comes with three Leica rear cameras, 5X hybrid zoom and 1/1.7 light sensor, which provides significant illumination that provides great quality photos even in dim light.
Huawei’s products and services are available in more than 170 countries. The company has fifteen R&D centres have been set up in the United States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China.
