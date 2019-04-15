Huawei P30 Pro camera review: Versatile photography for amateurs and pro

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei’s P-series smartphones are known for their strong imaging characteristics. Taking the legacy forward, the P30 Pro boasts a quad camera module on the back, featuring the company’s first While a regular telephoto lens in other smartphones enables up to 2x optical zoom, the periscope set-up in the P30 allows it to go up to 5x. The rear camera module also has a custom made 40-megapixel lens, which has been designed by replacing the green sub-pixels in the Bayer filter (RGGB) with yellows (RYYB), enabling the sensor to capture more light and yield higher ISO range of up to 409,600. Besides the and bright wide-angle lens, the phone also boasts a 20MP ultra-wide auto-focus lens, and a time-of-flight (ToF) sensor for 3D mapping and depth effects. The phone’s camera primarily addresses three common issues that the current-generation smartphones struggle with — ultra-wide angle photography, low-light imaging and zoom. Besides working together to deliver a comprehensive imaging experience, each camera lens on the rear quad camera module also has individual roles. P30 Pro: Low light The 40MP sensor, which is also the primary camera lens, is set to a 10MP resolution by default. This can be changed from the camera settings; however, the lens does not support zoom when set to the maximum resolution. Even at a 10MP resolution, the primary sensor works like a charm to capture detailed photographs irrespective of light conditions. Besides a new RGGB subpixel set-up, has also worked on algorithms to improve the camera 's performance. The result is seen while capturing frames in dim light or no light conditions. While other smartphones – for example Pixel 3 -- use a dedicated night mode that takes a couple of seconds to capture details in low light, the takes exemplary shots almost instantly.

The photos taken in low light come out so well that they make you wonder if the phone actually needs a dedicated night mode at all?